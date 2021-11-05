Eskom staff arrested for spares fraud, while R100m in fuel is stolen monthly from power station

Two Eskom employees and a supplier to the utility have been arrested and charged with theft, fraud and corruption.

Eskom has also uncovered a oil crime syndicate, which has been stealing large amounts of fuel.

The Eskom employees were released on R5 000 bail each while four other suspects are expected to be arrested in the next week, Eskom said.

Two Eskom employees and a supplier to the utility have been arrested and charged with theft, fraud and corruption related to the disappearance of spares at the Tutuka power station valued at hundreds of millions of rand.

Meanwhile, Eskom has also uncovered a oil crime syndicate, which has been stealing large amounts of fuel.

According to an Eskom statement, two of its employees were arrested at Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga on Thursday and appeared in the Standerton Magistrate Court on Friday. An Eskom supplier has also been arrested as a suspect in the case on Friday.

"All three suspects were charged with fraud, theft and corruption in a crime in which hundreds of millions of rands in goods and services have been paid by Eskom when such have not been delivered or rendered at the power station. The arrests followed months of internal investigative work by Eskom, in cooperation with the law enforcement agencies in Mpumalanga," according to an Eskom statement.

The Eskom employees were released on R5 000 bail each. Four other suspects are expected to be arrested in the next week, Eskom said.

Eskom also uncovered that a syndicate is stealing approximately R100 million worth of oil per month from the Tutuka power station.

It said that warrants of arrest are being prepared for the suspects in the fuel oil syndicate.

“Eskom, and Tutuka power station in particular, continues to be the scene of the most despicable of crimes perpetrated by some of the very people tasked with the stewardship of this public institution and by unscrupulous suppliers,” said Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

“Whilst these investigations take a long time to come to fruition, the wins whereby arrests are made and criminals are brought to answer for their unlawful conduct, goes a long way towards making a positive contribution to the rebuilding of the organisation.”

Eskom announced Stage 4 load shedding on Friday after three units at the Kendal power station were taken offline and a unit each tripped at Tutuka and Matimba.

Stage 4 will roll out on Friday afternoon until 05:00 on Saturday, and thereafter, Stage 2 will be implemented until 05:00 on Monday morning.

· READ | EXPLAINER | SA's power grid is under pressure - here's how and why

The coal conveyor belts supplying some units are currently not running due to a power fault, Eskom said earlier. There is also insufficient diesel available for emergency reserves.



