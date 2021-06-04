17m ago

BREAKING | Eskom suspends Koeberg general manager over 'performance issues'

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station outside Cape Town. (Jay Caboz)
Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station outside Cape Town. (Jay Caboz)

Eskom has suspended Koeberg Nuclear Power Station general manager Velaphi Ntuli over performance-related issues, spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha confirmed to Fin24 on Friday.

"He has been suspended for performance issues on that power station, and in accordance with Eskom's policies Mr Ntuli will be charged for non-performance and in that process will get an opportunity to respond and be heard, in an objective process," he said.

The suspension is temporary, Eskom said.

Fin24 understands that chief nuclear officer Riedewaan Bakardien will take on the role as the power station manager, until the matter is resolved.

Eskom in January took Unit 1 of Koeberg offline for planned maintenance earlier than scheduled after an increasing leak rate was detected at one of its steam generators, during routine maintenance. It was due to return to service in May 2021.

But the unit has not returned to service as scheduled, Mantshantsha told Fin24.

The news comes as the heavily indebted power utility battles a fresh spate of load shedding this week.

