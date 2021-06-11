Eskom suspends load shedding from later tonight, but stage 1 back for part of the weekend

Load shedding will be suspended from this evening at 20:00 as supply constraints have eased during the past two days, Eskom announced on Friday.

The power utility however warned that stage 1 load shedding will be implemented again on Saturday and Sunday evening for a limited period.

"Sufficient progress has been made in replenishing the emergency generation reserves to allow us to lift the load shedding earlier than initially planned," Eskom said a statement.