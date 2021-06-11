Eskom suspends load shedding from later tonight, but stage 1 back for part of the weekend

Load shedding will be suspended from this evening at 20:00 as supply constraints have eased during the past two days, Eskom announced on Friday.
The power utility however warned that stage 1 load shedding will be implemented again on Saturday and Sunday evening for a limited period.
"Sufficient progress has been made in replenishing the emergency generation reserves to allow us to lift the load shedding earlier than initially planned," Eskom said a statement.
According to Eskom, four generation units have returned to service and improved weather conditions have contributed to lower demand, prompting the temporary reprieve. Additionally, a number of generation units are expected to return to service during the weekend.
"However, in order to continue to replenish the emergency reserves, it is still necessary to implement stage 1 load shedding between 17:00 and 20:00 on Saturday and Sunday."
Breakdowns currently total 13 625 MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1 611 MW of capacity and Eskom warned the public that capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future.
According to the utility, supply outlook for the coming week is expected to improve as additional generation units are planned to return to service.
This week, Eskom implement Stage 4 load shedding, following breakdowns of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha Power Station, together with the high winter demand.