Eskom suspends load shedding on Sunday

Eskom has suspended load shedding as its emergency reserves recovered overnight. (iStock).
Eskom will be suspending load shedding from 08:00, the power utility announced on Sunday.

On Friday, the power utility said that it would implement stage 2 load shedding through the weekend, this due to heavy rains in Mpumalanga and Limpopo affecting the transfer of coal to units. However, on Sunday Eskom said it had suspended load shedding as generation capacity had sufficiently recovered.

"Since Friday evening, Eskom teams returned four generation units to service at the Medupi Power Station as the coal constraints improved. Another two units also returned to service during the same period while the emergency generation reserves have sufficiently recovered," it said in a statement.

- Compiled by Kate Henry

