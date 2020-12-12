Eskom to reduce loadshedding to Stage 1 on Sunday

Loadshedding will continue on Sunday, but it will be reduced to Stage 1, Eskom said in a statement issued on Saturday afternoon.

Loadshedding will be implemented from 06:00 to 23:00.

The reduction in load shedding is due to "significant progress" in the recovery in emergency generation reserves, Eskom said.

"It is necessary to continue with loadshedding in order to fully recover the emergency generation reserves in preparation for the coming week," the statement read.

Currently 7 914MW is on planned maintenance - an additional 10 468MW is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, Eskom said.

The power utility asked the public to use electricity sparingly.