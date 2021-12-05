Eskom to suspend load shedding

Eskom will suspend load shedding from 21:00 on Sunday evening, it announced late on Sunday morning..

This is because emergency generation reserves have adequately recovered.

Eskom on Saturday implemented stage 2 load shedding and said it will last until 05:00 on Monday.

Eskom is anticipating to return to service approximately 4 100MW of generation capacity by Monday evening, which will further ease the capacity constraints. At Medupi power station the coal supply has normalised and a generating unit has returned to service. While the Kendal ash plant has returned to full operation, unfortunately the station has suffered failures of two generating units. We have had further breakdowns of a unit each at Kriel, Komati and Arnot power stations, as well as a delay in returning a unit to service at Tutuka.

Total breakdowns amount to 13 634MW while planned maintenance is 6 348MW of capacity as we continue with the reliability maintenance.

While load shedding will be suspended for now, Eskom appeals to all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly and to switch off non-essential items. It will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.