Eskom: W Cape storm could leave some customers without power for 'prolonged periods'

Eskom is expecting an increase in faults in Cape Town and other parts of the Western Cape due to severe winter weather, it warned on Monday.

This comes as the South African Weather Service issued a warning that a major storm was headed to the province and that heavy rains were expected from Monday morning. Local government also issued a flood warning and added that essential services including water and power might be impacted.

Eskom said: "Severe weather conditions put the network at risk and can affect the electricity supply of customers in some areas and potentially leave customers with prolonged periods without electricity.

"Unfortunately these conditions also affect the restoration efforts of technical teams out in the field."

The power utility said it would prioritise its response based on the size and duration of faults. Customers can log faults using the MyEskom app or call 0860 037 566, it said.