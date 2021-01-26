Eskom warns North West winds may affect network and infrastructure

Eskom warned residents of the North West Province of potential inadequate power supply due to extreme weather conditions.

Eskom did not say if there was any connection between the infrastructure and network challenges in the North West and the tropical storm.

This comes after Eskom released a statement saying the tropical storm Eloise was not likely to affect the power system.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, Eskom said its operating unit in the province that its infrastructure and network in the area could be down due to the extreme weather conditions.

This comes after Eskom released a statement saying the tropical storm Eloise was not likely to affect the power system on a national level unless the rains and winds lasted longer than four days.

"Eskom advises all communities to be cautious of overhead power cables that are damaged, collapsed or low hanging due to stormy weather conditions," the statement said.

The Eskom statement did not raise any possibility of load-shedding as a result of the North West operating unit's challenges, but Eskom has said supply has been under pressure lately.