Eskom warns of load shedding at short notice tonight

On Thursday afternoon, Eskom warned that it may be forced to implement load shedding at short notice as the power system is under "severe pressure".

It has lost four generating units since this morning. A unit each at the Tutuka, Medupi and Majuba power stations tripped, while a unit at Lethabo has been taken offline to repair a boiler tube leak.

"While the system is currently performing relatively well, with no load shedding being implemented, a further loss of generation capacity would force Eskom to implement load shedding at short notice in order to protect the integrity of the system, particularly between 18:00 and 21:00 this evening."

Breakdowns currently total 13 557MW, while planned maintenance is at 4 074MW of capacity.

"Eskom is working to return as many of these units as possible, starting tonight," according to a statement.

Eskom urged South Africans to reduce electricity usage in order to ease the pressure on the system.

South Africa was last hit by load shedding almost a month ago, on 22 July. Earlier this month, Eskom lost 700MW in capacity after an explosion at the Medupi Power Station, which wrecked a generator. Repairs may take two years, and cost between R1.5 billion and R2 billion.