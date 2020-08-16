17m ago

Eskom warns of load shedding risk amid severely constrained power system

A electricity pylon.
Getty

The power system will be "severely constrained" this week, this as eight of Eskom's generating units are still unavailable.

The power utility on Sunday issued a statement warning consumers that any deterioration in generating performance would result in load shedding.

"While some of the units will be returned to service this evening and tomorrow, the system is expected to remain severely constrained for the rest of the week," said Eskom.

There have been delays in returning to service a generating unit at Duvha, as well as another at Medupi.

"Generation units at Tutuka, Majuba, Komati, Kendal, and two units at Hendrina have been shut down," it said.

Eskom implored South Africans to reduce their electricity use.

The power utility implemented stage 2 load shedding on Thursday following plant breakdowns and downgraded it to stage 1 on Friday after returning three units to service. It managed to keep the lights on over the weekend. 



