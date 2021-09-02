1h ago

add bookmark

Eskom wins judgment against Emfuleni municipality over R1.3 billion debt

accreditation
Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
  • Emfuleni Local Municipality's total debt stands at R3.5 billion.
  • Last year, Eskom suspended the process of attaching the municipality's assets after it committed to paying R50 million of its historic debt.
  • On Tuesday, Eskom's Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter said municipal debt had climbed to R39 billion at the end of the company's financial year in March.

Debt-laden Eskom has won a R1.3 billion judgement against the Emfuleni Local Municipality over unpaid bulk electricity services, in a move that could see the municipality's power infrastructure attached by the power utility.

The state-owned electricity supplier said the debt was part of a total debt of 1.9 billion which Emfuleni had accumulated in 2019. According to Eskom, Emfuleni tops the list of Gauteng municipalities with poor payment records, with arrears of more than R3 billion running over 30 days. 

Emfuleni's total debt stands at R3.5 billion - including the current account bill of R385 million due on 2 September 2021, Eskom said. 

Eskom's Senior Manager for Customer Services in Gauteng, Daphne Mokwena, said the judgement offered the utility several options to recover the debt owed to it.

"We could attach and transfer Emfuleni's electricity infrastructure, which comprises their electricity substations and power lines, and offset the value of the infrastructure against the judgment debt and/or attach known electricity revenue streams of the municipality by way of garnishee-type of orders," said Mokwena.

Eskom said other Gauteng municipalities with poor payment records include Emfuleni Municipality, followed by Merafong Local Municipality with over R570 million, Randwest Local Municipality with over R510 million, City of Tshwane with more than R200 million and City of Ekurhuleni with over R8 million, respectively.

The Mogale City Local Municipality has signed a payment agreement with Eskom for its outstanding total debt of more than R361 million and has been honouring its payments.

On Tuesday, Eskom's Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter said municipal debt had risen to R39 billion as at the end of the company's financial year in March. The company's own gross debt stands at R401.8 billion.

In April 2020, Eskom suspended the process of attaching Emfuleni's assets, after the municipality committed to paying R50 million of its R1.8 billion historic debt.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomelectricitymunicipal debt
Rand - Dollar
14.47
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.01
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.17
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,809.04
-0.3%
Silver
23.86
-1.2%
Palladium
2,414.22
-1.3%
Platinum
999.93
-0.4%
Brent Crude
71.59
-0.1%
Top 40
60,358
-0.4%
All Share
66,654
-0.5%
Resource 10
63,429
-0.6%
Industrial 25
84,608
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,336
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
20% - 584 votes
Travelling
47% - 1352 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
12% - 331 votes
Going to parties and bars
8% - 216 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
13% - 374 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?

01 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund...

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund payout?
MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay...

25 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay out at 55?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo