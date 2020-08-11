46m ago

add bookmark

Eskom's De Ruyter: We are not climate change denialists

Lameez Omarjee
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Longyuan Mulilo De Aar 2 (North). Photo Jay Caboz.
Longyuan Mulilo De Aar 2 (North). Photo Jay Caboz.
  • Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter says that the power utility has acknowledged the global shift towards renewable energy.
  • Renewable energy could deliver a range of benefits such as cost competitiveness, reduced emissions and possible job creation.
  • Eskom has since established a Just Energy Transition office to engage with workers and communities in order to engage on a business model that creates a meaningful future for them.

There is an opportunity to drive a "greener, cleaner" Eskom in future, CEO Andre De Ruyter has said.

The power utility's chief executive was speaking during a webinar on Tuesday, hosted by the Cape Town Press Club. 

Apart from outlining a number of challenges Eskom is facing, De Ruyter also commented on the changing global energy landscape and what it means for the power utility.

"First of all, I think it is important to point out that we are not climate change denialists. We accept and we understand that it poses a risk, not only to Eskom, but also the economy of South Africa, and we have to play our part," he said.

De Ruyter noted that globally, financial institutions were moving away from funding and insuring fossil fuels.

Global asset manager BlackRock earlier this year announced it will put climate change at the heart of its investment decisions – lowering its exposure to fossil fuel companies going forward. Domestically, banks such as Standard Bank and Nedbank have said they would not fund new coal independent power producers.

De Ruyter also noted that renewables are increasingly cost-competitive, can yield a number of other benefits such as reduced emissions and, if supported by the appropriate industrial policy, could create jobs. 

A shift to renewables could additionally help Eskom to attract the available foreign direct investment available, he said.

But in order to ensure energy technology shifts would not leave communities and workers dependent on the coal sector destitute, Eskom has set up a Just Energy Transition Office – the first of the country's state-owned entities to do so, according to De Ruyter, with the aim to engage with various stakeholders, such as labour unions and affected communities. 

De Ruyter said it was important to communicate to the abovementioned stakeholders that they have a "meaningful future" in renewables.

"We have to, from moral and economic and political perspective, create an alternative future that involves those communities and workers," he said.

Apart from Eskom there are also players in the energy sector who are aware of the calls for a just energy transition. Finnish technology company Wärtsilä, which focuses on the marine and energy sectors, particularly providing flexible generation to supplement renewable energy, has said it supports a just energy transition.

Speaking at a media briefing in July, Wayne Glossop, business development manager at Wärtsilä South Africa, said that while its offerings - construction and operations and technology manufacturing - are labour intensive, it was also open to community ownership of projects.

"Community ownership, I believe, is a sensible part of that transition or transformation - the exact mechanics of that is something that should be fleshed out," he said. 

Related Links
Renewables now EU's biggest source of electricity
Load shedding: SA needs a just energy transition, but keeps kicking the can down the road
DEEP DIVE | A grand plan for renewables can turn Covid-19 into an opportunity for SA
Read more on:
andre de ruytersa economycovid-19renewable energycoronavirus
ZAR/USD
17.46
(+1.06)
ZAR/GBP
22.84
(+1.28)
ZAR/EUR
20.54
(+1.12)
ZAR/AUD
12.50
(+1.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.89)
Gold
1915.34
(-5.57)
Silver
25.08
(-13.68)
Platinum
939.00
(-4.61)
Brent Crude
44.95
(+1.33)
Palladium
2115.01
(-4.64)
All Share
57168.24
(+0.72)
Top 40
52831.61
(+0.76)
Financial 15
10215.75
(+3.21)
Industrial 25
75524.64
(+1.14)
Resource 10
58677.82
(-0.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 957 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 6376 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 1315 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
for subscribers
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...

22 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?

08 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
for subscribers
MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?

18 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo