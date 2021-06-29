1h ago

add bookmark

Eskom's work is too serious to have race card played willy-nilly - chair on De Ruyter allegations

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter
Gallo Images/Business Day/Freddy Mavunda
  • Eskom CEO André De Ruyter was cleared of racism allegations in an investigation by Advocate Ishmael Semenya.
  • Eskom board chair Professor Malegapuru Makgoba said that the race card shouldn't be used as an excuse for anything that happens at the organisation.
  • Eskom's Chief Procurement Officer Solly Tshitangano who levelled the allegations against De Ruyter was dismissed following a disciplinary hearing.

Eskom's mandate is "too serious" for the power utility to be left to deal with "frivolous complaints" such as the racism allegations lodged by former chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano, members of Parliament heard on Tuesday. 

Eskom's board briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on the findings of an investigation by Advocate Ishmael Semenya into several allegations against the public utility's CEO André De Ruyter.

Tshitangano had levelled allegations of racism, nepotism and abuse of power, against De Ruyter. He had written to Eskom board chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba, the office of the President and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, and later alerted Scopa.

The committee had announced plans to launch an inquiry, but Gordhan had asked it to halt these plans as Eskom was conducting its own investigation into the matter.

Scopa at the time agreed to await the outcomes of the probe, before deciding whether it would proceed with its inquiry.

Makgoba on Tuesday told Scopa that Eskom's investigation, conducted by Semenya, had cleared De Ruyter of allegations - which includes racism, the breach of procedures and policies and undermining processes as well as nepotism, patronage and abuse of power.

"There were a lot of inaccuracies in these allegations," said Makgoba. "None of the allegations Tshitangano brought could be substantiated after Semenya conducted the investigation."

Makgoba said that the group chief executive must now focus on the tasks Eskom must do - which is to transform in a "fundamental manner" ensuring a new culture of high performance.

"And stop... using the race card as an excuse for anything that happens in an organisation like Eskom," he said. 

"The expectation of the public about the mandate of Eskom is too serious to be left to these kind of frivolous complaints brought by our former CPO."

Tshitangano was dismissed earlier this year following the recommendations of a disciplinary process.

Tshitangano was found guilty of five charges, including serious misconduct and failing to carry out his duties such as turning around the procurement division. He was also found to have contravened the Public Finance Management Act, and contravened Eskom's disciplinary code in that he divulged confidential information to external parties, Fin24 previously reported.

Scopa however will be studying Semenya's report and will continue to look into financial management issues, which were not part of the terms of reference of Semenya's investigation, committee chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said.

Hlengwa added that the Eskom board should have dealt with the matter as soon as it was raised in February 2020.

Makgoba said that when he was alerted by Tshitangano on the allegations on 16 February 2020, he had contacted the former chief procurement officer four days later. Makgoba said he had close to four or five interactions with Tshitangano and felt that it would be best for De Ruyter and Tshitangano to meet to resolve their issues. Makgoba asserted that the notion the board did nothing for 13 months is false.

"We did something, but it did not work out the way it should have."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomsolly tshitanganoeskom boardandre de ruytermalegapuru makgobascopa
Rand - Dollar
14.33
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.85
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.06
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,771.77
-0.4%
Silver
26.00
-0.4%
Palladium
2,673.00
-0.9%
Platinum
1,081.50
-1.3%
Brent Crude
74.68
-2.0%
Top 40
60,296
+0.8%
All Share
66,339
+0.8%
Resource 10
63,293
-0.5%
Industrial 25
87,576
+1.3%
Financial 15
13,083
+2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should government have assigned a majority shareholding in SAA to the private sector?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, It's a good decision
71% - 1155 votes
Not a good move
10% - 161 votes
Too early to tell
19% - 314 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I remove a trustee from a business trust?

23 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | How do I remove a trustee from a business trust?
MONEY CLINIC | If I settle my debt with a consolidation loan, will it affect my...

19 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | If I settle my debt with a consolidation loan, will it affect my credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R80 000. What is the best way to invest to ensure growth?

16 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I have R80 000. What is the best way to invest to ensure growth?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo