Fin24 Speaks Live | De Ruyter: SA energy sector will shift to renewable energy space

On Eskom's restructuring process, De Ruyter explains that based on trends across the world that the days of vertically-integrated, monolithic utilities are over.

Utilities are increasingly separated into entities - generation, transmission and distribution.

This is to ensure a level playing field in generation and attract private investment.

Transmission is a natural monopoly, it is an asset and selling it will not be good for the country.

In distribution there is already competition - with different municipalities selling power.

The three entities have been set up and their boards have been appointed. This is the precursor before their legal separation.