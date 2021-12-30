Finally: Kusile Unit 4 connected to grid for first time, helping to ease power crunch

Unit 4 of the Kusile power station project was connected to the national grid for the first time last week, Eskom announced on Thursday.

This means four of the power station's six generating units are now connected to the grid. Unit 4 will contribute an additional 800MW to the country’s power system once the unit is fully optimised, following a series of tests and other activities, Eskom said.

The unit will supply electricity intermittently during the testing and optimisation phase over the next six months.

"This milestone is just what the country needs to power South Africa and its economy. This achievement signifies the relentless efforts from the team in ensuring that the power station project is completed without any further delays, which would help strengthen South Africa’s electricity capacity," said Bheki Nxumalo, executive for Eskom's Group Capital division.

Situated near eMalahleni in Mpumalanga, Kusile is South Africa’s largest construction project and will be the world’s fourth largest coal plant once completed, Eskom said.

Construction on the controversial power plant started in 2008, and was supposed to have been finished by 2014. It will now only be completed by 2025. Like the Medupi power station, Kusile has been hampered by serious design flaws, particularly affecting its enormous boilers.

The initial budget was around R81 billion, but this has ballooned to more than R161 billion.

Corruption allegations have also dogged almost all stages of its construction. The NPA has charged five people with paying bribes in an ongoing case.

Construction and commissioning activities on the remaining Kusile Units 5 and 6 continue to progress according to plan, Eskom said on Thursday.

When these two units are completed, the station will produce a maximum of 4 800MW in electricity.

Eskom said it is fitting wet flue gas desulphurisation (WFGD) to the Kusile plant, to ensure compliance with air quality standards and making it more environmentally friendly.

Kusile is the first power station on the continent to use this technology. WFGD remove oxides of sulphur (SOx), for example like sulphur dioxide (SO2), in the emissions of power plants that burn coal.