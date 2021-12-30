8m ago

add bookmark

Finally: Kusile Unit 4 connected to grid for first time, helping to ease power crunch

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Kusile power station. Photo: Elvira Wood
The Kusile power station. Photo: Elvira Wood

Unit 4 of the Kusile power station project was connected to the national grid for the first time last week, Eskom announced on Thursday.

This means four of the power station's six generating units are now connected to the grid. Unit 4 will contribute an additional 800MW to the country’s power system once the unit is fully optimised, following a series of tests and other activities, Eskom said.

The unit will supply electricity intermittently during the testing and optimisation phase over the next six months.

"This milestone is just what the country needs to power South Africa and its economy. This achievement signifies the relentless efforts from the team in ensuring that the power station project is completed without any further delays, which would help strengthen South Africa’s electricity capacity," said Bheki Nxumalo, executive for Eskom's Group Capital division.

Situated near eMalahleni in Mpumalanga, Kusile is South Africa’s largest construction project and will be the world’s fourth largest coal plant once completed, Eskom said.

Construction on the controversial power plant started in 2008, and was supposed to have been finished by 2014. It will now only be completed by 2025. Like the Medupi power station, Kusile has been hampered by serious design flaws, particularly affecting its  enormous boilers.

The initial budget was around R81 billion, but this has ballooned to more than R161 billion. 

Corruption allegations have also dogged almost all stages of its construction. The NPA has charged five people with paying bribes in an ongoing case. 

Construction and commissioning activities on the remaining Kusile Units 5 and 6 continue to progress according to plan, Eskom said on Thursday.

When these two units are completed, the station will produce a maximum of 4 800MW in electricity.

Eskom said it is fitting wet flue gas desulphurisation (WFGD) to the Kusile plant, to ensure compliance with air quality standards and making it more environmentally friendly.

Kusile is the first power station on the continent to use this technology. WFGD remove oxides of sulphur (SOx), for example like sulphur dioxide (SO2), in the emissions of power plants that burn coal.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomkusileelectricity
Rand - Dollar
15.95
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.51
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.06
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,802.70
-0.1%
Silver
22.77
-0.2%
Palladium
1,969.50
-0.8%
Platinum
963.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
79.23
+0.4%
Top 40
66,803
+0.3%
All Share
73,424
+0.3%
Resource 10
70,860
+0.5%
Industrial 25
94,916
-0.0%
Financial 15
14,752
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?

19 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under...

15 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?

11 Dec

MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?
Read more
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo