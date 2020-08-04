FIRST TAKE | SIU faces big test in trying to nail the Guptas’ defiant Eskom enablers

Koko particularly has emerged as the face of the fightback, denying and dismissing any and all accusations of criminality and corruption. When the announcement by the SIU and Eskom was made on Monday, he rubbished it, tweeting that the legal actions will "come to nought".

What a horrific blunder and a bad publicity stunt by @Eskom_SA & @RSASIU . I am reminded of similar summonses I received from @Magda_Wierzycka & @HelenSuzmanFdn in November 2017 which came to naught. The latest summonses by @Eskom_SA and the SIU will also come to naught. pic.twitter.com/qgZcs29ADX

South Africans have become used to big revelations about grand corruption leading nowhere. Koko knows this. The SIU needs to ensure that their case against the accused are watertight. Those responsible for helping the Guptas line their Louis Vuitton suitcases need to be held to account.

