Former Eskom financial controller gets 20-year prison term for faking invoices worth R35m

A former Eskom financial controller and the owner of a transport company have each been sentenced to an effective 20 years in prison.

Using fake invoices, they worked together to defraud Eskom of R35 million.

The court ordered that their properties must be sold and the proceeds paid to Eskom.

A former Eskom financial controller, Mosia Barnard Moraka, has been sentenced to an effective 20 years in prison.



Moraka and Eskom service provider Victor Vilosi Tshabalala were each found guilty of 53 counts of fraud and theft that cost Eskom R35 million, the utility said in a statement. Tshabalala also received a 20-year prison sentence, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.

Apart from the jail time, the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court also ordered that their properties be sold and the proceeds paid directly to Eskom. The properties were placed under a preservation order in November 2021.

Moraka was employed by Eskom as a financial controller for primary energy until 2018, when he resigned. He colluded with Tshabalala between January 2016 and October 2018 to defraud the power utility of R35 million by loading fake invoices for coal transport.

Tshabala is the owner of Meagra Transport Close Corporation, and the charge sheet against him states that the company never transported coal from the Palesa Mine in Mpumalanga to the Clewer Rail Route and had no contract with the state-owned entity, despite receiving 53 payments to this effect.

They were arrested in 2019, following an investigation by Eskom’s audit and forensics department.

Eskom said that Moraka and Tshabala spent some of the R35 million they stole on overseas holidays trips to Disneyland in the US as well as to Paris in France, while they also bought luxury cars and properties.

The pair was taken into custody on Tuesday to begin their sentence.

"What is most pleasing about this judgement is that the taxpayers will recover some of the stolen funds through the sale of the ill-gotten property belonging to the convicts," said André de Ruyter, Eskom CEO, in a statement.

He added that this was only one of the many cases of corruption that Eskom is pursuing involving staff.