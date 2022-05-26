1h ago

Former Eskom manager France Hlakudi now wants legal aid, tax fraud case postponed again

Jan Cronje
France Hlakudi at a previous court hearing.
France Hlakudi at a previous court hearing.
Deaan Vivier/Netwerk24

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has again postponed the tax fraud case against Eskom's former senior manager for capital contracts, France Hlakudi. 

Hlakudi appeared briefly in court on Thursday before the case was postponed to 31 May, when the court will hear the outcome of his legal aid application. 

He previously told the court that he would represent himself in the R30-million fraud trial, but later changed his mind to request legal aid. 

Hlakudi stands accused of 44 fraud and tax evasion charges related to his companies Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation, Coxinel Chicken, and Bon Services Telcom. Some of the charges date back to 2005.

The state has accused him of falsifying his tax returns by claiming that his companies had no revenue and not registering them for VAT. 

Hlakudi is also a defendant in a separate R745-million fraud case linked to Eskom's troubled Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga.

