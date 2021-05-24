49m ago

add bookmark

Former Eskom manager France Hlakudi's tax fraud case delayed

Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Frans Hlakudi. Deaan Vivier
Frans Hlakudi. Deaan Vivier
Deaan Vivier

The Gauteng North High Court in Pretoria on Monday postponed the tax fraud case against former Eskom manager France Hlakudi to 2 June to allow him consultation with his new legal representative.

Hlakudi, a former Eskom senior manager for capital contracts, is facing 44 fraud and tax evasion-related charge amounting to R30 million. The charges related to Hlakudi's personal tax affairs and his companies Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation, Coxinel Chicken and Bon Services Telcom, where he is accused deliberately misrepresenting his income tax returns.

The cases of false tax submissions were committed between 2015 and 2018. Last Month Hlakudi failed in his bid to have the tax fraud charges struck off the roll.

His new lawyer asked for more time to familiarise himself with the case, leading to the postponement.

Hlakudi's court appearance on 2 June will come a day after his other corruption case is heard in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on, where has to answer to a R745 million charge linked to receiving bribes from contractors at Eskom's Kusile power station.

In the Kusile matter, Hlakudi is charged alongside former Eskom group executive for capital, Abram Masango, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana, and Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade. They face charges of fraud, corruption, money-laundering, offering unauthorised gratifications and receiving unauthorised gratification.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomfrans hlakuditax fraudcorruption
Rand - Dollar
13.92
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.72
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,883.86
+0.1%
Silver
27.78
+0.8%
Palladium
2,738.00
-1.4%
Platinum
1,177.12
+0.4%
Brent Crude
66.44
+2.0%
Top 40
60,057
-0.3%
All Share
66,055
-0.3%
Resource 10
66,414
-1.1%
Industrial 25
84,504
+0.4%
Financial 15
12,764
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1529 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3796 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 2007 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for...

12 May

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for retirement?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?

08 May

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo