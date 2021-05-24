Former Eskom manager France Hlakudi's tax fraud case delayed

The Gauteng North High Court in Pretoria on Monday postponed the tax fraud case against former Eskom manager France Hlakudi to 2 June to allow him consultation with his new legal representative.

Hlakudi, a former Eskom senior manager for capital contracts, is facing 44 fraud and tax evasion-related charge amounting to R30 million. The charges related to Hlakudi's personal tax affairs and his companies Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation, Coxinel Chicken and Bon Services Telcom, where he is accused deliberately misrepresenting his income tax returns.

The cases of false tax submissions were committed between 2015 and 2018. Last Month Hlakudi failed in his bid to have the tax fraud charges struck off the roll.

His new lawyer asked for more time to familiarise himself with the case, leading to the postponement.

Hlakudi's court appearance on 2 June will come a day after his other corruption case is heard in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on, where has to answer to a R745 million charge linked to receiving bribes from contractors at Eskom's Kusile power station.

In the Kusile matter, Hlakudi is charged alongside former Eskom group executive for capital, Abram Masango, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana, and Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade. They face charges of fraud, corruption, money-laundering, offering unauthorised gratifications and receiving unauthorised gratification.