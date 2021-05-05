Gauteng power system is overloaded, Eskom warns

Eskom warned consumers in Gauteng on Wednesday that it is very concerned about a significant increase in network overloading.

It said this was due to illegal electricity activities across high-density areas in the province, and appealed to the public to stop using electricity indiscriminately or illegally and not to bypass meters.

High demand periods are between 05:00 and 09:00 and 17:00 and 22:00.

Eskom has been announcing load reduction in multiple provinces in recent days in a bid to avoid network overloading in high-density areas.

On Sunday the power utility announced load reductions at peak times in the Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, the North West province and KwaZulu Natal.

On Wednesday, Eskom issued a load reduction notice for Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, the Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and North West from 17:00 until 22:00.

