30m ago

add bookmark

Government may move Eskom to energy ministry, say sources

Loni Prinsloo and Antony Sguazzin
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
No final decision on the moves has been made, the people said.
No final decision on the moves has been made, the people said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering changing the ministries responsible for some of its biggest state-owned companies, including power utility Eskom, to better align them with their functions, people familiar with the matter said.

Eskom, arms manufacturer Denel, South African Airways and other entities are currently the responsibility of the Department of Public Enterprises, headed by Pravin Gordhan.

Eskom may be transferred to the minerals and energy ministry under Gwede Mantashe the people said. Denel may move to the defense ministry and SAA could shift to transport, they said, asking not to be identified as an announcement has not been made.

Gordhan’s fate is unclear. More clarity may be provided if Ramaphosa reshuffles his cabinet, the people said.

Tyrone Seale, Ramaphosa’s acting spokesperson, said he couldn’t comment on potential changes in the national executive. Richard Mantu, the DPE’s spokesman, declined to comment.

The move, if implemented, could slow attempts to move Eskom away from using coal to generate electricity and reduce South Africa’s greenhouse-gas emissions. Mantashe, a former labour-union leader who worked in the coal industry, backs the continued development of coal-fired power plants. Eskom supplies almost all of South Africa’s power.

No final decision on the moves has been made, the people said.

Last year, Ramaphosa appointed a council to reposition and strengthen the governing framework of state-owned companies, address their liquidity challenges and implement turnaround strategies. The entities are struggling with debt loads after years of mismanagement and corruption.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomcyril ramaphosastate owned enterprise
USD/ZAR
14.34
(-0.4)
GBP/ZAR
19.77
(-0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.17
(-0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.11
(-0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.3)
Gold
1,745.26
(+0.5)
Silver
25.51
(+0.4)
Platinum
1,189.00
(+1.3)
Brent Crude
66.58
(+4.6)
Palladium
2,725.73
(+1.7)
All Share
67,911
(+0.2)
Top 40
62,160
(+0.1)
Financial 15
12,226
(+0.5)
Industrial 25
88,438
(-0.5)
Resource 10
69,561
(+0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1267 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3144 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1693 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo