'High probability' of load shedding, Eskom warns

Marelise van der Merwe
Eskom warned on Thursday that while no load shedding was immediately anticipated, there was a "high probability" should any further capacity be lost. 

The system was severely constrained, Eskom said in a statement shortly before 18:00.

This was caused by the loss of multiple generation units and high load losses, as well as generation units that were already in planned maintenance - the latter alone amounting to over 7 500 MW. Over 10 800 MW of capacity was out on unplanned maintenance, Eskom said. 

Teams were "working around the clock", it added. 


