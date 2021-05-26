High probability of load shedding tonight, Eskom warns

In a warning on Wednesday morning, Eskom urged South Africans to reduce their electricity use as the power system is still under severe pressure, “with a high probability of load shedding”

The utility said that it was able to avoid load shedding on Tuesday night despite breakdowns in generating units during the day.

But a shortage of generation capacity is still persisting due to these breakdowns and delays in other units returning to service.

"While no load shedding is anticipated at this point, Eskom could be forced to implement Stage 1 or, if necessary, Stage 2 load shedding at short notice should any further breakdowns occur. This is most likely to occur between 17:00 and 22:00 in the evening," the company said.

The current outlook for the remainder of the week is expected to improve, it added. Breakdowns are currently totalling 13 899MW of capacity, while another 2 220MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

South Africans were last hit by load shedding in mid-May after ten generation units lost capacity. Load shedding was suspended on 18 May.