JUST IN | Eskom posts R20.5 billion net loss

Eskom posted a net loss of R20.5 billion in the full 2020 financial year, the power utility announced on Friday, with Chief Executive Andre De Ruyter describing the results as disappointing amid capacity constraints and rising debt.

Revenue was at R200 billion and sales 1.29% lower than 2019, in what the state-owned power utility attributed to "capacity shortages and adverse economic conditions".

The power utility is battling to rein in its R483 billion debt, which De Ruyter described as unsustainable. Eskom said the debt burden led to a net finance cost of R31.3 billion, "resulting in net loss of R20.5 billion."

"The results are disappointing, we would have liked to do better," said De Ruyter in his opening remarks.

Eskom's debt, which is largely guaranteed by government, poses a threat to the fiscus. According to the latest medium-term budget, financial support for Eskom is reduced by R4.2 billion over the medium term, but will likely amount to R225.8 billion from 2019/20 until 2025/26.