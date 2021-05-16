Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding from 5pm

Eskom has announced that it will be implementing stage 2 load shedding from 5pm on Sunday until 10pm on Tuesday night.

The power utility said it needed to ration electricity due to the loss of ten generating units at seven different power stations.

"We urge the public to help us by reducing consumption while Eskom teams are working around the clock to restore as many of these units to service as soon as possible," it said in a power alert on Sunday evening.

The utility said it had lost a total of 6 044MW of generating power over the past 24 hours.

The losses included:

three generation units at Tutuka power station due to loss of air compressors;

a unit at Majuba, which was forced to shutdown while another unit tripped;

a generation unit at Kriel, which was taken down for a boiler tube leak;

a unit at Matla power station, which was forced down due to a steam leak; and