Eskom has warned that SA's grid is under severe pressure and has asking customers to switch all unnecessary lights, geysers, pool pumps and non-essential appliances.

The power utility is set to implement stage 2 load shedding overnight from 22:00 to 05:00 on Friday morning to preserve emergency reserves.

This comes as the utility continues to try and restore power to certain areas of KwaZulu-Natal following severe storms earlier in the week.