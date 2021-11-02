1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Eskom warns of load shedding threat

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, Eskom warned that load shedding may be implemented at short notice should any further breakdowns occur,  or should some of the generating units not return to service as expected.

It asked that South Africans reduce their power use, as the electricity system is "severely constrained".

Over the past 24 hours, Eskom returned a generation unit each at Camden, Kendal and Medupi power stations.

But during the same time, two generation units - one each at the Arnot and Hendrina power stations - tripped.

In addition, another unit at Arnot and a unit at Lethabo power stations were forced to shut down.

Total breakdowns currently amount to 15 852MW, while planned maintenance has removed 4 036MW of capacity.

Following rolling blackouts over several days last week, load shedding was suspended on Friday evening.

At the time, Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer expressed confidence that the vote counting process following the elections would not be affected by load shedding. 

However, he warned that the power system is still constrained, and some units are "extremely unpredictable and unreliable".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload sheddingelectricity
Rand - Dollar
15.37
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.98
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.85
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.49
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,794.45
+0.0%
Silver
23.98
-0.3%
Palladium
2,047.57
-0.3%
Platinum
1,058.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
84.71
+1.2%
Top 40
60,808
+0.1%
All Share
67,465
+0.2%
Resource 10
62,990
-1.7%
Industrial 25
87,490
+1.1%
Financial 15
13,956
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research . Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
27% - 443 votes
No, I have deleted it
43% - 715 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
31% - 512 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?

27 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k....

23 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays...

21 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays without overtime pay?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo