JUST IN | Eskom warns of load shedding threat

On Tuesday morning, Eskom warned that load shedding may be implemented at short notice should any further breakdowns occur, or should some of the generating units not return to service as expected.

It asked that South Africans reduce their power use, as the electricity system is "severely constrained".

Over the past 24 hours, Eskom returned a generation unit each at Camden, Kendal and Medupi power stations.

But during the same time, two generation units - one each at the Arnot and Hendrina power stations - tripped.

In addition, another unit at Arnot and a unit at Lethabo power stations were forced to shut down.

Total breakdowns currently amount to 15 852MW, while planned maintenance has removed 4 036MW of capacity.

Following rolling blackouts over several days last week, load shedding was suspended on Friday evening.

At the time, Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer expressed confidence that the vote counting process following the elections would not be affected by load shedding.

However, he warned that the power system is still constrained, and some units are "extremely unpredictable and unreliable".



