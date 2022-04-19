JUST IN | Load shedding jumps to Stage 4

40m ago

Compiled by Ahmed Areff
Picture: Gallo Images

Eskom has announced that load shedding has immediately jumped to Stage 4 on Tuesday morning after more generation units failed. 

The power utility said the jump from Stage 2 happened at 7:20 after Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4 tripped. 

Eskom did not say when the load shedding will end. A statement is expected to be released soon with more details.

CEO Andre de Ruyter is also scheduled to brief the media at 10:00 on the state of the grid. 

Eskom initially started with overnight Stage 2 load shedding early last week, before more unit failures at various power stations led to full-time shedding until Friday morning. There was a slight reprieve until Sunday, when Stage 2 was needed again. 

Find your load shedding schedule here

Company Snapshot
