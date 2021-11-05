1h ago

add bookmark

Load shedding looks set to worsen over the weekend amid conveyor belt woes

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Stage 2 load shedding will start at 11:00 on Friday, Eskom announced

Three units at the Kendal power station were taken off and it is anticipated that the fourth and remaining unit will also be shut down. The conveyor belts supplying these units are currently not running due to a power fault.

"No coal is reaching the station at this point." Eskom said in a statement.

"We unfortunately do expect the load shedding stage to escalate into the weekend as soon as we have a better understanding of when these problems will be resolved."

In addition, a unit at the Lethabo and Majuba power stations were delayed in returning to service, and a unit at Tutuka tripped.

South Africa had a two day break from load shedding, with rolling blackouts suspended on Wednesday morning.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload sheddingelectricity
Rand - Dollar
15.30
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.57
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.67
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.29
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,796.55
+0.3%
Silver
23.86
+0.3%
Palladium
2,031.50
+1.3%
Platinum
1,037.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
80.54
-1.8%
Top 40
61,732
+0.5%
All Share
68,501
+0.5%
Resource 10
62,397
-0.1%
Industrial 25
90,175
+1.2%
Financial 15
14,279
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Why do you think people didn't vote on Monday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
They went away for the long weekend
8% - 53 votes
Worried about Covid-19
2% - 16 votes
No good options to vote for
41% - 287 votes
Bad weather
2% - 14 votes
Just couldn't be bothered
47% - 326 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?

27 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I have R36k per month to invest for 2 years. What should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k....

23 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I'm under debt review and expecting a pension payout of R900k. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays...

21 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | Is it legal for managers to work Sundays and public holidays without overtime pay?
Read more
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo