Load shedding looks set to worsen over the weekend amid conveyor belt woes

Stage 2 load shedding will start at 11:00 on Friday, Eskom announced

Three units at the Kendal power station were taken off and it is anticipated that the fourth and remaining unit will also be shut down. The conveyor belts supplying these units are currently not running due to a power fault.

"No coal is reaching the station at this point." Eskom said in a statement.

"We unfortunately do expect the load shedding stage to escalate into the weekend as soon as we have a better understanding of when these problems will be resolved."

In addition, a unit at the Lethabo and Majuba power stations were delayed in returning to service, and a unit at Tutuka tripped.

South Africa had a two day break from load shedding, with rolling blackouts suspended on Wednesday morning.