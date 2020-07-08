1h ago

Use less electricity, pleads Eskom, as two more generation units trip

Eskom says it managed to bring back the generating units that tripped and is replenishing emergency reserves for the coming week. Photo: Beeld
Power utility Eskom has asked the public to reduce electricity usages after a number of generations units tripped, leading to a constrained power supply. 

"This morning one generation unit each at the Kendal and Tutuka power stations tripped, adding to the Tutuka unit that tripped yesterday evening," it said, adding that teams are working to return these units to service.

A generation unit at Medupi that tripped on Tuesday evening has been returned to service.

"Any additional breakdowns will compromise Eskom’s ability to supply the country through the peak demand period of 17:00 – 21:00. This constrained supply situation may persist through the weekend. "

Eskom has not instituted nationwide load shedding since the start of the lockdown in late March after power usage plunged as much of the economy was shut down. But it has been cutting power to localised areas in what it calls load reduction. 

- Compiled by Jan Cronje 

