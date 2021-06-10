1h ago

Lifting threshold for energy self-generation will benefit Eskom, says mining industry

Sibongile Khumalo
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the development reflects government's determination to achieve energy security.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the development reflects government's determination to achieve energy security.
Getty

Faced with the growth-limiting power crisis, government has moved to increase the threshold for the exemption of licences for self-generation by companies to 100 MW, a move that has been lauded by the mining industry, which is hit hard by outages.

