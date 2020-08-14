Lights on over the weekend, says Eskom

Eskom has downgraded the intensity of loadshedding to stage 1 from 5pm and expects to not implement blackouts during the weekend.

The power utility said thanks to successful return to service of three generating units on Friday afternoon, it has more generating capacity to keep the lights on throughout the weekend. Load shedding will still continue between 5pm and 10pm, but at stage 1.

"Eskom teams successfully returned a generating unit each at Duvha, Kriel and Tutuka power stations to service. These have helped ease the generating capacity constraints, enabling us to suspend loadshedding for the weekend," it said.

South Africa went on stage 2 load shedding on Thursday morning after some of Eskom's power generating plans broke down. On Friday morning, the company was expecting that it might have to carry on with the power cuts throughout the weekend as breakdowns removed to more than 13 500 MW of its generating capacity.