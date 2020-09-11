1h ago

add bookmark

Lights on this weekend, says Eskom, as teams work 'around the clock'

.
.
iStock

Eskom says it is not anticipating load shedding this wekeend due to lower demand and an improvement in available generation capacity. 

However, unplanned breakdowns still stood at just under 9 000 MW, adding to over 6 600 MW that were out on planned maintenance. The power utility said Eskom teams were working "around the clock" to return generation units on maintenance to service as soon as possible. 

It warned that while load shedding is not currently anticipated, any significant breakdowns would mean a return to rolling blackouts at short notice. 

The power utility implemented stage 4 load shedding last week due to a series of breakdowns. Earlier this week, a conveyor belt that feeds coal into Medupi power station snapped.

* Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe 

Related Links
GDP plunge: Ramaphosa's aides face an enemy legendary kings would have shuddered at
GDP plunge: Ramaphosa's aides face an enemy legendary kings would have shuddered at
INTERVIEW | The office isn't dead - Growthpoint South Africa CEO
Read more on:
eskomload shedding
ZAR/USD
16.73
(+0.63)
ZAR/GBP
21.40
(+1.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.80
(+0.79)
ZAR/AUD
12.18
(+0.63)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.92)
Gold
1949.32
(+0.31)
Silver
26.91
(+0.42)
Platinum
936.00
(+1.62)
Brent Crude
39.71
(-1.79)
Palladium
2329.00
(+2.31)
All Share
56087.84
(+0.24)
Top 40
51715.12
(+0.36)
Financial 15
10203.73
(-1.94)
Industrial 25
74819.19
(+0.36)
Resource 10
56294.81
(+1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1241 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 8273 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1810 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?

12 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...

15 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA Retail Bonds?
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...

19 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo