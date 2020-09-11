Lights on this weekend, says Eskom, as teams work 'around the clock'

Eskom says it is not anticipating load shedding this wekeend due to lower demand and an improvement in available generation capacity.

However, unplanned breakdowns still stood at just under 9 000 MW, adding to over 6 600 MW that were out on planned maintenance. The power utility said Eskom teams were working "around the clock" to return generation units on maintenance to service as soon as possible.

It warned that while load shedding is not currently anticipated, any significant breakdowns would mean a return to rolling blackouts at short notice.

The power utility implemented stage 4 load shedding last week due to a series of breakdowns. Earlier this week, a conveyor belt that feeds coal into Medupi power station snapped.

* Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe