36m ago

LIVE | ABB South Africa to repay Eskom R1.56bn for Kusile contract

Lameez Omarjee
Last Updated
6m ago

The SIU had been working with the Hawks, the NPA and the FBI and US department of justice and other authorities (due to the nature of the investgation).

8m ago

The SIU had been investigating the matter since August 2018. 

11m ago

Board chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba announces ABB South Africa will pay Eskom R1.56 billion in a full and final settlement relating to an overpay dispute for a contract unlawfully awarded for work at a Kusile Power Station.

32m ago

Watch the briefing here

34m ago

Speaking at a fundraiser hosted by the SA National Editors' Forum, De Ruyter said that Eskom so far has recovered R1.1 billion from McKinsey, and is in the process of recovering more than R700 million from Trillian - these funds were unlawfully paid to the firms.


Watch here

35m ago

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter has said that there is a risk that the full R3.8 billion being pursued from former executives and board members might not be recovered, but pursuing the civil claim is a matter of principle - as the power utility tries to re-establish a culture of accountability.

So far Eskom has parted ways with 30 senior executives and managers and hundreds of other employees in a bid to rid the power utility of corruption.

35m ago

Power utility Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will this afternoon provide an update on developments in the fight against corruption.

Earlier this year Eskom and the SIU issued a summons to recover R3.8 billion from former executives, board members as well as members of the Gupta family.

The power utility has been used as a vehicle for state capture, with certain officials using their positions to funnel funds from contracts to the Gupta family, and their business associates - this has been widely documented in media reports and evidence of this has been presented in testimonies before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture as well as the Parliamentary inquiry into Eskom. The SIU has been investigating numerous contracts at Eskom.

In this particular case, Eskom had issued the claim of damages against former executives including Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Matshela Koko and Suzanne Daniels, as well as board chairperson Ben Ngubane and board members Chwayita Mabude, Mark Pamensky and former Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Mosebenzi Zwane, Eskom has said the former officials and board members neglected their fiduciary duty in allowing funds to be diverted so that the Gupta family and their business associates could acquire Optimum Coal Holdings (OCH). OCH owned Optimum Coal Mine, a supplier to Hendrina power station.

Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan and Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola will also be attending the briefing, set to start at 14:30.


Read more on:
siueskomandre de ruyterpravin gordhan
Company Snapshot
Apple Store Google Play
