LIVE | ABB South Africa to repay Eskom R1.56bn for Kusile contract

Power utility Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will this afternoon provide an update on developments in the fight against corruption.

Earlier this year Eskom and the SIU issued a summons to recover R3.8 billion from former executives, board members as well as members of the Gupta family.

The power utility has been used as a vehicle for state capture, with certain officials using their positions to funnel funds from contracts to the Gupta family, and their business associates - this has been widely documented in media reports and evidence of this has been presented in testimonies before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture as well as the Parliamentary inquiry into Eskom. The SIU has been investigating numerous contracts at Eskom.

In this particular case, Eskom had issued the claim of damages against former executives including Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Matshela Koko and Suzanne Daniels, as well as board chairperson Ben Ngubane and board members Chwayita Mabude, Mark Pamensky and former Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Mosebenzi Zwane, Eskom has said the former officials and board members neglected their fiduciary duty in allowing funds to be diverted so that the Gupta family and their business associates could acquire Optimum Coal Holdings (OCH). OCH owned Optimum Coal Mine, a supplier to Hendrina power station.

Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan and Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola will also be attending the briefing, set to start at 14:30.



