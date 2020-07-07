Another 5 hours of rolling blackouts for Gauteng

Parts of Tshwane will be in the dark from 5pm on Tuesday to avoid network overloading, Eskom has said in a statement.

Gauteng has been hit by load reduction - a form of localised rolling blackouts - regularly since June due to illegal connections, meter bypasses and vandalism, according to the power utility.

Tuesday's load reduction will affect Ekangala A, B, C, D, E and F, Jakkalsas, Kopanong, Kromkuil, Kudube units 1 – 2, 5 – 8, 11 & D, Ga-Rankuwa Industrial, Ga-Rankuwa Rural, Ga-Rankuwa units 10, 15, 17, 21, 23, 24, 3, 5, 7-9, Ga-Rankuwa View, Mapobane blocks A, B, C, CV, D, E, M, N, S, U & X, Makanyaneng, Mmakaunyana, Masoga, Mathibestad, Soshanguve blocks BB, NN, NNME1, PP East, T Ext, V & W, Soshanguve South, Swartdam, Winterveld & Vuka.

Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe