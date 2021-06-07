Load shedding back this afternoon, could last all week

Stage 1 load shedding will kick in again at 17:00 on Monday evening and will continue until 22:00, Eskom has said.

This was necessary due to the loss of two generation units at Kusile and one each at Kendal and Tutuka, said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha in a voice note. The constraints were exacerbated by delays in returning a unit each at Kusile, as well as units at Duvha and Matla, to service.

Breakdowns caused a loss of capacity totalling 15 500 MW, while planned maintenance caused a loss of 1 270 MW.

There is a high likelihood of load shedding for the rest of the week and constraints will continue "for the foreseeable future", said Mantshantsha.

He urged the public to use less electricity during peak hours.

