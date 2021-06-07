2h ago

Load shedding back this afternoon, could last all week

accreditation
Compiled by Marelise van der Merwe
Power lines feed electricity to the national grid from Koeberg Nuclear Power Station. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)
Power lines feed electricity to the national grid from Koeberg Nuclear Power Station. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

Stage 1 load shedding will kick in again at 17:00 on Monday evening and will continue until 22:00, Eskom has said.

This was necessary due to the loss of two generation units at Kusile and one each at Kendal and Tutuka, said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha in a voice note. The constraints were exacerbated by delays in returning a unit each at Kusile, as well as units at Duvha and Matla, to service.

Breakdowns caused a loss of capacity totalling 15 500 MW, while planned maintenance caused a loss of 1 270 MW. 

There is a high likelihood of load shedding for the rest of the week and constraints will continue "for the foreseeable future", said Mantshantsha. 

He urged the public to use less electricity during peak hours.

