Load shedding to be downgraded to Stage 3 on Wednesday night

Load shedding will be reduced from Stage 4 to Stage 3 at 22:00, and remain in force until Friday, Eskom announced on Wednesday.

Six generation units have been returned online over the past 24 hours, with three more units set to return on Thursday.

A generation unit each at the Arnot and Kendal power stations returned to service, adding to the two Lethabo units, and one each at Camden and Matla power stations, that returned to service on Tuesday night.

A unit each at the Majuba, Matimba and Arnot power stations are set to return to service by on Thursday.

"Altogether, this will boost generation capacity and ease the constraints ahead of the weekend, in which we also expect lower demand," Eskom said in a statement.

Some 5 787 MW of Eskom capacity is on planned maintenance, while another 14 259 MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.

