22m ago

add bookmark

Load shedding escalated to Stage 4 on Monday

accreditation
Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

Load shedding will be escalated to Stage 4 on Monday afternoon, Eskom announced. This is owing to a unit at Kusile power station tripping earlier on Monday, taking 720MW of generating capacity with it, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said. 

"While this unit has since returned to service, it will slowly load up to full capacity during the night." 

This necessitates Stage 4 load shedding to be implemented from 17:00 to 22:00, Mantshantsha said. 

"Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary.

"This morning a generating unit at Hendrina, Tutuka and Kriel power stations were returned to service while a unit each at Arnot Power Station was taken offline for repairs. We currently have 1 904MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 255MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns."

Eskom appealed to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items. 

Find your load shedding schedule here


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
load shedding
Rand - Dollar
16.25
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.92
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.94
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,805.51
-0.3%
Silver
21.23
+0.5%
Palladium
1,930.50
-0.9%
Platinum
937.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
111.22
+3.4%
Top 40
62,225
+0.4%
All Share
68,943
+0.4%
Resource 10
71,046
+0.4%
Industrial 25
77,107
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,894
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo