Load shedding looms again as two more units trip

Fin24 team
Eskom said on Monday afternoon that a delay in restoring one generation unit and a trip in another two units had placed "severe constraints" on the power system, urging South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

The warning followed a spate of load shedding last week. 

The week kicked off without rolling blackouts being implemented, but the power utility made it clear that the power system remained under pressure.

The statement said aging generation infrastructure was unreliable and volatile and the power system constraints were expected to persist for the rest of the week. Continued challenges in this regard may force the utility to implement load shedding on short notice, it added.

"The return of a unit each at Majuba and Medupi power stations has been delayed. A unit each at the Tutuka and Hendrina power stations tripped earlier today. This adds to further breakdowns at the Tutuka, Majuba, Komati, Kendal and Hendrina power stations," the statement said.

The statement said unplanned breakdowns contributed to the loss of more than 11 000MW of capacity, in addition to the 4 658MW currently out on planned maintenance.

"While Eskom teams are working hard to return as many of these generation units to service as possible, any further deterioration in the generation performance may necessitate the implementation of load shedding at short notice," the statement said.

