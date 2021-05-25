1h ago

Load shedding looms as more units break down - Eskom

Compiled by Carin Smith
Eskom could be forced to implement Stage 1 or, if necessary, Stage 2 loadshedding at short notice should any further breakdowns occur.
Eskom on Tuesday afternoon warned the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is under severe pressure, with a high probability of load shedding.

This is due to a shortage of generation capacity, caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service.

While no load shedding is anticipated at this point, Eskom could be forced to implement stage 1 or, if necessary, stage 2 load shedding at short notice should any further breakdowns occur. This will be most likely between 17:00 and 22:00 in the evening. 

"Your assistance in these difficult times has always made a difference. Eskom would like to appeal to the public to help the country get through these constraints by reducing the usage of electricity. The current outlook for the remainder of the week is expected to improve as Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return more generators to service," Eskom said in a statement.

Breakdowns are currently totalling 14 857MW of capacity, while another 2 220MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the system.

