Stage 2 load shedding to be implemented from Sunday until Wednesday

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 on Sunday afternoon until 05:00 on Wednesday, 20 April.

This is due to additional generation unit losses and delayed return to service of generators, Eskom announced on Sunday.

"The loss of four additional generation units at Matla, Tutuka, Duvha and Arnot power stations over the past 24 hours, exacerbated by the delay in units returning to service at Camden, Matla, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations, has unfortunately necessitated the implementation of load shedding," the power utility said in a statement.

"The power system continues to be fragile and Eskom is forced to implement load shedding to manage and replenish emergency generation reserves, on which it has been relying to supply electricity this week.

"Since Friday afternoon, a generation unit each at Camden, Komati and Arnot power stations returned to service."

Eskom said it currently had 5 474 MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 018 MW of capacity was unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.

"The power system remains unpredictable, and Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require higher stages of load shedding. We therefore request the public to continue using electricity sparingly, as we strive to return units to service," the statement read.