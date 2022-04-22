51m ago

Load shedding to be suspended on Friday night

Load shedding will be suspended at 22:00 on Friday, Eskom announced.

That said, the utility cautioned that the system remains severely constrained and volatile.

Eskom expects to return to service nine generation units during the weekend - a unit at Hendrina and two generation units each at Arnot, Duvha, Majuba and Tutuka power stations.

The low weekend demand will assist in replenishing emergency reserves, it added.

"During next week we anticipate to continue relying on the use of emergency reserves to meet demand."

Some 5 353 MW of Eskom's power system is out on planned maintenance, while another 14 912 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. 

