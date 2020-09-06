1h ago

Load shedding to shift to Stage 1 from noon

Lameez Omarjee
A electricity pylon.
Getty

Eskom said load shedding will shift from Stage 2 to Stage 1, from 12:00 on Sunday.

According to a tweet from the power utility, Stage 1 will be implemented from 12:00 to 22:00.

Eskom has been implementing Stage 2 load shedding in order to restore its emergency reserves, which were depleted the prior week.

Eskom had implemented Stage 4 load shedding last week due to breakdowns at generating units. It had experienced increased demand due to the cold weather.

Managers of the Tutuka and Kendal power stations were subsequently suspended after breakdowns contributed to Stage 4 load shedding, Fin24 previously reported

By Friday the power utility reduced load shedding to Stage 3, due to improved weather and reduced demand. 

