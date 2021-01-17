15m ago

Loadshedding to continue as return to service delayed

Marelise van der Merwe
Loadshedding is set to continue as the return to service of some generation units has been delayed, Eskom said in a statement on Sunday afternoon. 

Rolling blackouts will be reduced to stage 1 from 23:00 on Sunday night until 05:00 on Monday morning, after which stage 2 will return. 

"The system remains constrained and vulnerable, and Eskom will give a further update on the power situation tomorrow afternoon," the power utility said in a statement. 

In the past 24 hours, a generation unit each have been returned to service at Kriel, Grootvlei and Duvha power stations. 

The pandemic has also had an impact on ability to conduct repairs, Eskom said. 

Find your loadshedding schedule here

"Despite Eskom’s stringent measures to manage the impact of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic on the operations, we are experiencing some impact on operations, including our suppliers.

"For example at the Medupi power station we have had 48 positive cases out of a pool of 75 contractors, which has negatively affected our ability to executive work as planned. We currently have 6 384 MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 181 MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, breakdowns and the outage delays mentioned above. Eskom personnel are working hard to return as much of this capacity to service as soon as possible."

