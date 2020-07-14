More load shedding on Wednesday - but we're down to Stage 1

Eskom will implement stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday until 22:00.

Progress in restoring generation units at Medupi and Majuba stations was not enough to suspend load shedding.

Thanks to improvements to the the generation system, and the restoration of generation units at Majuba and Medupi power stations to the system, Eskom said on Tuesday evening that it would move from Stage 2 to Stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday.

However, the return to service of one unit each at Tutuka and Kendal power stations has been delayed, meaning rolling blackouts are not yet off the table. Load shedding will be implemented from 09:00 until 22:00.

On Monday evening, Eskom announced that Kriel and Medupi stations had had breakdowns which forced the utility to implement Stage 2 load shedding, despite the fact that unit 2 of Koeberg Power Station had been synchronised to the grid.

"This additional capacity has significantly reduced the strain on the generation system," said Eskom on the progress at Medupi and Majuba.

"The progress, however, is not sufficient to enable us to suspend this current and unfortunate period of load shedding," the utility added.