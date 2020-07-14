1h ago

add bookmark

More load shedding on Wednesday - but we're down to Stage 1

Fin24 team
A electricity pylon.
A electricity pylon.
Getty
  • Eskom will implement stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday until 22:00.
  • Progress in restoring generation units at Medupi and Majuba stations was not enough to suspend load shedding.

Thanks to improvements to the the generation system, and the restoration of generation units at Majuba and Medupi power stations to the system, Eskom said on Tuesday evening that it would move from Stage 2 to Stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday.

However, the return to service of one unit each at Tutuka and Kendal power stations has been delayed, meaning rolling blackouts are not yet off the table. Load shedding will be implemented from 09:00 until 22:00.

On Monday evening, Eskom announced that Kriel and Medupi stations had had breakdowns which forced the utility to implement Stage 2 load shedding, despite the fact that unit 2 of Koeberg Power Station had been synchronised to the grid.

"This additional capacity has significantly reduced the strain on the generation system," said Eskom on the progress at Medupi and Majuba.

"The progress, however, is not sufficient to enable us to suspend this current and unfortunate period of load shedding," the utility added.

Related Links
Load shedding to restart at 9am on Tuesday, says Eskom
Load shedding to start at 9am on Monday, says Eskom
Power cuts to continue on Sunday, says Eskom
Read more on:
eskomsouth africaloadsheddingcoronavirus lockdowncovid -19
ZAR/USD
16.73
(+0.30)
ZAR/GBP
21.01
(+0.45)
ZAR/EUR
19.07
(+0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.44)
Gold
1809.66
(+0.42)
Silver
19.16
(+0.37)
Platinum
823.52
(-0.02)
Brent Crude
42.17
(-1.20)
Palladium
1958.18
(+0.14)
All Share
55531.05
(-1.19)
Top 40
51235.09
(-1.23)
Financial 15
10528.08
(-1.64)
Industrial 25
75515.64
(-1.81)
Resource 10
53219.66
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2062 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2672 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 4024 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2884 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo