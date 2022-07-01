3h ago

add bookmark

Police have opened two cases of intimidation related to Eskom protests

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hendrina power station in in Mpumalanga.
Hendrina power station in in Mpumalanga.
Image supplied

Police say they have opened two cases of intimidation related to the unlawful strikes at Eskom, which the power utility has blamed for Stage 6 load shedding. 

"One was registered at Belfast Police Station while the other was registered at Hendrina Police Station. Both matters are still under investigation," said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

"The SAPS has deployed its Public Order Police as police continue to closely monitor the situation at all Eskom sites that have been affected by the strike."

Eskom's leadership and Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, have said that intimidation of employees has contributed to significant staff shortages at power plants.

On Tuesday, the minister said that houses and cars of some managers had been targeted by petrol bombs. "In many power stations up to 90% of the staff could not attend to their duties."

While some employees started to return to work from Wednesday, Eskom has said that absenteeism and intimidation of working employees were still "rife".

"This has made it difficult to conduct routine maintenance and other operational requirements, which will further impact the reliability of generation units," the utility said on Thursday. 

Eskom management and unions are set to return to the Central Bargaining Forum on Friday to resume wage talks.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload shedding
Rand - Dollar
16.42
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.13
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.3%
Gold
1,787.10
-1.1%
Silver
19.67
-3.0%
Palladium
1,912.50
-1.4%
Platinum
872.50
-2.8%
Brent Crude
109.03
-3.1%
Top 40
60,075
-0.1%
All Share
66,111
-0.2%
Resource 10
62,398
-2.1%
Industrial 25
80,157
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,730
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?

29 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | What is medical gap cover and how does it work?
MONEY CLINIC | We want to employ a SA worker overseas - what are the implications?

21 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | We want to employ a SA worker overseas - what are the implications?
MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?

08 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo