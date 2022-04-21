1h ago

SA to move to Stage 2 load shedding on Thursday night

Load shedding will be reduced from Stage 3 to Stage 2 at 22:00 on Thursday evening, Eskom announced. Stage 2 will continue until Friday evening.

A generation unit each at the Majuba, Matimba and the Arnot power stations have returned to service since Wednesday night, while a single unit at Tutuka Power Station was shut down for repairs. Two more units are set to return to service during the next 24 hours.

This, together with the expected lower weekend demand, makes it possible for Eskom to reduce load shedding, the utility said.

Some 5 349 MW of the power system has been placed on planned maintenance, while another 14 493 MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns.

Load shedding was reduced from Stage 4 to Stage 3 on Wednesday evening.

