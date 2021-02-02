Saving face: 'Substantial' number of ANC MPs wanted to scupper Eskom inquiry

The ANC caucus was divided about Parliamentary inquiry into Eskom, with attempts to scupper to the inquiry, former ANC MP Lukiswa Rantho told the Zondo commission.

She said she felt pressurised and threatened, but continued with the inquiry.

Initially, the ANC was unwilling to probe allegations of corruption and undue influence.

A "substantial" number of ANC MPs looked to scupper the Parliamentary inquiry into Eskom in 2017 and 2018 due to concerns about the "reputation of the party", and the committee chairperson, Lukiswa Rantho, was intimidated, she told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Tuesday.

Rantho began her Parliamentary career as a member of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in the Fourth Parliament. She told the committee the ANC caucus didn't discuss allegations of corruption or undue influence that were in the public domain at the time.

In 2014, she was elected to the National Assembly, where she served on the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises. As this term continued, the allegations of the Gupta family's influence at state-owned enterprises began to mount, with the opposition raising the matters in the committee, but the ANC contingent didn't bite.

The opposition's allegations were "just allegations", it maintained.

But by the end of 2016, after then-Public Protector Thuli Madonsela released her report into state capture, and a furore around former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's resignation and pay-out raged, the ANC study group was willing to play ball, "because they could see the evidence is clear", Rantho said.

'Risk to ANC's reputation'

"The issue of the inquiry was taken to the caucus of the ANC and discussed. There were members who felt it was not necessary to have the inquiry. They felt members of the ANC would be implicated and that would mean the ANC is divided," said Rantho.

She said there was a "push to scupper" the inquiry from a "substantial number of members of the ANC caucus" who were concerned about the risk the inquiry would hold for the ANC's reputation.

However, the committee decided to push through, with the support of the recently deceased Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, ANC chief whip at the time. Mthembu also told her she had the support of the majority of the NEC.

However, Rantho experience a "degree of pressure".

'I was put under pressure'

"It was a great risk that we have taken, especially because we were divided as the caucus," she said.



"I, personally, was pressurised," she said. Her son was threatened and her husband was followed.

Conversely, she also received messages of support from the general public and her "conscience spoke to [her] to say this is what is supposed to happen".

"If there is a need for me to get hurt, I'll get hurt, but I will heal in future because I did the correct thing."

She was also contacted by evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara to have a clandestine meeting.

"He himself was in deep fear of what was going to happen to him."

Zondo commission evidence leader Advocate Alec Freund left the matter there as it is the subject of criminal proceedings, where ANC MP Bongani Bongo stands accused of bribery and corruption charges after he allegedly asked Vanara "to name the price" for him to fake an illness and so scupper the inquiry.

However, the inquiry commenced on 17 October 2017, with Rantho as chairperson, and its report was adopted by the National Assembly in November 2018, with Rantho lauded for her work by opposition parties.

Months later, when the ANC compiled their electoral lists for the 2019 general election, Rantho didn't make the cut.