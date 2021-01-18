Eskom: Some areas to have load shedding reduced to 2 hours

Eskom on Monday announced that certain parts of Gauteng and the North West will have their load shedding sessions reduced from four hours to two hours.

The changes are effective from Tuesday, 19 January.

"The move from four to two hours of load shedding is aimed at addressing the unintended consequences that come with longer supply interruptions, particularly during the resurgence of Covid-19," the power utility said.

The Eskom Gauteng areas are Cosmo City, Diepsloot, Ivory Park, Midrand, Randburg, Sandton, Soweto, Orange Farm, Sebokeng, and Sharpeville.

The Gauteng municipal areas are Merafong Local Municipality Areas, Mogale City Local Municipality Areas, and Randfontein Local Municipality Areas.

The Eskom North West operating Unity areas are Klerksdorp, Mmabatho and Vryburg.

Due to a loss of generating capacity, Eskom implemented stage 2 load shedding late last week, which continued into the weekend.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Eskom indicated that an update on the system would be provided on Monday afternoon.

