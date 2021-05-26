1h ago

Stage 1 load shedding to start at 17:00

Fin24 team
Power lines feed electricity to the national grid from Koeberg Nuclear Power Station. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)
After a short break of just more than a week, South Africans will be without electricity again as Eskom resumes load shedding.

Stage 1 load shedding will start at 17:00, the utility announced on Wednesday.

Some 14 719 MW of capacity are unavailable due to breakdowns, and another 2 220 MW are unavailable due to planned maintenance. 

The utility said that it was able to avoid load shedding on Tuesday night despite breakdowns in generating units during the day.

South Africans were last hit by load shedding in mid-May after ten generation units lost capacity. Load shedding was suspended on 18 May as some of these units came online.

But Eskom saw more breakdowns earlier this week, as well as delays in other units returning to service.

The average age of Eskom power stations is around 40 years, and the utility is struggling to keep these units in operation. Its newly-built Kusile and Medupi power stations have also seen breakdowns - due in part to engineering problems - which contributed to intermittent load shedding.

Earlier on Wednesday, Eskom said that the current outlook for the remainder of the week is expected to improve.

